Rupert Murdoch’s ambitions to re-merge News Corp with its former partner Fox Corp are in trouble -- unless three important shareholders in News have a major change of heart.

There are 195,076 million voting shares in News Corp, and the Murdoch family trust controls 76,655 million of those. There are 385,950 million non-voting shares, of which the Murdoch family trust controls only 4000. Three shareholders -- T Rowe Price, Independent Franchise Partners and Irenic Capital -- have publicly expressed their reservations about the deal in its current form -- and they speak for a combined total of 27% of News Corp’s issued voting and non-voting shares.

Although the Murdochs control the two companies through gerrymandered voting systems, their total control is 15.7% of News and a similar amount of Fox. Based on the three independent shareholders' total stake of 27%, the deal will go under -- if it ever gets to a vote.