LIBS OFFER NO PARTY FAVOURS

The Liberals should not use quotas to get more female MPs into federal Parliament, according to a review of the party’s dismal May election result, the SMH reports. Out of 48 Liberal MPs, just nine are women (19%), down from 13 in the Morrison ministry. Compare that with Labor’s 77 MPs, of whom 35 are women (45%). Labor has had quotas in winnable seats since the mid-’90s, but I guess that’s just a coincidence. Former party director Brian Loughnane and Liberal Senator Jane Hume led the review, which reportedly recommends targets, not quotas. Ironically it comes after the federal Liberals urged their Victorian counterparts to work on attracting female voters, Guardian Australia reports, after the party returned its lowest primary vote since the 1952 state election. Hume actually told the ABC yesterday that it was important to improve “representation within the party” but called quotas a “blunt solution”. Uhuh.

Meanwhile former PM Scott Morrison and former foreign affairs minister Marise Payne will appear before the robodebt royal commission, the SMH reports. It’s according to a source close to the commission, the paper says, who claimed the pair will be “compelled” to front the hearings. Morrison will appear in the second two-week block of hearings, which begin on December 5, it adds. It comes as Morrison will be formally censured today by the House of Reps over his hoarding of five portfolios without telling all the ministers he was doing so. Yesterday the former PM thanked his Coalition colleagues for not supporting the censure motion, as the ABC reports, although at least one Liberal MP, Bridget Archer, will break ranks with her party on it. The Tasmanian, who crossed the floor in support of a federal integrity commission in 2021 (which just passed the Senate!) as well as the religious discrimination bill and the 43% reduction in emissions target, said it would be “extreme hypocrisy” for her to do anything else.

CLASH OF VOICES

Nationals MP Andrew Gee has broken ranks with his party in confirming he will support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament as a “long-time supporter” of the concept, Guardian Australia reports, and the WA Nationals Leader, Mia Davies, confirmed her state party’s support, too. It comes after federal Nationals Leader David Littleproud announced his party would oppose the First Nations constitutional recognition, while Liberal Leader Peter Dutton said his party hadn’t decided yet. Country Liberal Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has long been opposed to the Voice, as Sky News reports. She says it’s “not racist to disagree” with the proposal, and argues it would “divide us along the lines of race”.