On Saturday Matthew Guy locked in another four years out of office for the Victorian Liberal Party, the second time he's led them to a disastrous election result.

There was no question that the leadership would change even if Guy hadn't immediately stood down. Director Sam McQuestin has also stood down.

Here's who has thrown their hat in the ring so far. With the Liberals being advised to court a younger and more diverse vote, and adamant at a federal level that quotas are unnecessary tokenism, it won't surprise at all to read that all are so far white men, and all are saying they would reverse Guy's partyroom ban on ultra-conservative church member Renee Heath.