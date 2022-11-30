Here are some snapshots of the Liberal Party’s position of and sensitivity to female voters, circa late 2022.
A prolonged internal review of the federal election loss — which saw a seven-point gender gap in the Coalition vote, with just 30% of women voting for it compared with 37% of men, and the loss of six seats to female independent candidates — has determined that nothing really needs to be done about the fact that women make up less than a third, sometimes less than a quarter, of Liberal MPs.
Instead it recommends “targets” for women within the party.
A 26-year-old male Liberal candidate in the Victorian election called for a ban on abortion, along with a variety of other offensive comments.
The NSW Liberal branch in the state electorate of Davidson rejected Natalie Ward, a serving minister, upper house member for five years and former Liberal state executive member, in favour of Matt Cross, a consultant and former staffer. The response of Premier Dominic Perrottet is to quote a taco ad.
Meanwhile, all of the retiring male Liberal MPs are being replaced by men, and Shelley Hancock in South Coast will be replaced by a male.
The failure to lift the number of female MPs in NSW can partly be put down to the dominance in Liberal branches of elderly, out-of-touch members whose idea of a politician is a white male, and the fact that reforms to increase party democracy within the NSW branch have had the perverse effect of ensuring the Liberal Party looks less and less like the community it purports to serve. Internal party democracy is no guarantee of wider democracy.
This is more of a problem for the Liberals than for Labor, which also has an elderly membership, but has a formalised faction system, a substantial role for trade unions, which are increasingly dominated by feminised industries, and quotas for women.
But the hostility to women, or perhaps more accurately the hostility to any effective measures that might increase female representation within Liberal branches, isn’t merely the problem of old reactionaries pining for the days of that nice young Mr Askin, but pervades the Liberals at all levels, as the leaks of the federal election review suggest.
Senior Liberals don’t have the excuses of the party membership. Not only should they understand the democratic imperative of having a parliamentary party that resembles, at least vaguely, the community it serves, they should understand the political imperative to make the party more electorally appealing to women.
So far, all the evidence is that they vaguely understand they should talk about women, but not actually do anything about increasing their representation.
That particularly applies to Perrottet in NSW. If he manages to win in March, it will be in spite of his own best efforts to undermine his prospects. His paralysed mishandling of the Barilaro scandal — which obliterated a superb budget — his poor staffing choices, including the baffling hiring of Paul Broad, and his apparent indifference to efforts to increase female representation, which stands at less than 30% in his own ranks and which will fall significantly after the election, don’t suggest a deft, engaged leader.
The stakes are particularly high because if Perrottet loses, there’ll be one Liberal government left in the country, and that’s in Tasmania.
Given the steadfast refusal of Liberal branches to accept they need real action to make the party more representative, that’s a deserved fate that appears unlikely to change.
For any organisation, yes ,numbers are one indicator of representation. However, numbers alone, whether “quotas,” or “targets” are simply not enough.
It starts with values and then making sure day-to-day behaviours align with those values.
Thing is, I question whether the Libs have the strength to go that deep – because as seen by federal and Victorian campaigns, they are about as a deep as a bathtub.
Deep as a puddle?
Just look at how candidates are selected…………….
…………there are 180 members in the Davidson Liberal Party.
180.
ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY.
No wonder they are getting taken over by religious loonies.
I wonder what the average age and gender of the 180 is?
How lucky conservative Australian women are to have two such excellently eloquent, generous, selfless, self-appointed Personsplainers to tell them what they need and want from their politics!
Tell us more about the political needs of future generations of conservative Australian women, Bernard and Sally, oh, please do! As aging, white, progressive biological males, your insights into their political hopes and dreams will be uniquely acute, relevant and representational, in a way that all the female Liberal MPs LNP voters have elected in the last eighty years never could be. I can hear the ghost of Dame Enid giving you both a resounding ‘Huzzah! Right on, sisters!’
Australian feminism is truly blessed to have you both as their Personsplaining Spokespersons. Well done.
I applaud the Liberal Party for its commitment to irrelevancy and permanent opposition. That’s the first thing the Liberal Party has done in the ‘national interest’ in over 10 years.
At one level I feel the same way as you. I’ve never voted Liberal or National in my life, but I do think that our democracy is best served by relevant, viable and strong political parties. Just now, the ALP have all the running and are doing the “right” things. They look good because there is no opposition in most of the states and at the federal level. There are some very good independents as well, a large number of whom appear to be just the sort of modern thinking conservatives/liberals that the Liberal Party could well do with.
The lack of female participants in the LNP can been seen as a problem, however it can probably be better understood as a symptom of a deeper underlying malaise rather than as something which could rescue the party if fixed.
The fundamental problem is the LNP is a right wing party heading further towards the right at a time when the electorate is heading in the other direction. The clearest evidence of this is the Victorian ALP going into the election with a pledge to recreate the SEC (State Electricity Commission) thus throwing the neoliberal rulebook into the garbage can and setting an economic policy course conspicuously back towards a more centrist approach for the first time in the 40 years since neoliberalism took hold of Australian economic orthodoxy (and most other western democracies).
The interesting thing about this is that after the frightful experience of the pandemic, conventional wisdom would have suggested Dan’s ALP would have been kicked to the curb. Instead, the ALP had the luck to be facing an appallingly inept opposition, and the insight to seize the moment essentially turning away from neoliberalism.
This creates a big problem for the LNP which has neoliberalism baked into its DNA. The future is going to involve moving away from neoliberalism back towards an approach which understands and values investing in society. Such an approach is inherently less likely to have a ‘women’ problem.
Simply adding a female quota for LNP positions is not going to solve the underlying problem of its ideology belonging to a time, circumstances and demographics of the past which now lack relevance.
Your main point is well made, but I take issue with your observation that the negative view of Victoria’s pandemic response was ‘conventional wisdom’. It has certainly become a catchcry in the media, a bit like the suppposed disaster that was the pink batts scheme. But personally Andrews and his crew gained points with me for his strength in instituting restrictions for good community reasons, at least at the time. And I think that the Victorian election result suggests that I have many mates.
This inertia seems interesting. I suspect there’s a powerful emotional component, ie that a lot of male decision-makers in the Liberal Party feel personally threatened by women’s power.
The Liberal Party seems unaware – or else not to care – that more than half of Australians are female. ABS figures give the percentage as 50.7%.
If the Liberals imagine they can continue being a force while the median age of males is 37 & females 39 then they are dreaming. Their old base is dying off, today’s young women have higher expectations than the previous three generations experienced.