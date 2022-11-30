Don't assume the corruption inquiry into former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian's conduct in office is wrapping up just because her former boyfriend has been charged with criminal conspiracy, an ICAC insider says.

Ex-Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire has been charged over an alleged cash-for-visa scheme that was first exposed as part of an investigation by the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). Maguire's lawyers were served with a court notice on November 7 by the Australian Border Force after an "extensive investigation ... associated with alleged visa and migration fraud".

Maguire's case was heard in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday where he was granted bail and told to surrender his passport.