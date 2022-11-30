“Ben Schultz basically spread my legs and just kicked and kicked and kicked until I fell down,” Glenn Druery told Crikey.

“I mean, I felt like I’d just watched someone deliberately run over my dog -- it’s the worst election I’ve ever been involved in.”

Most people by now have a nodding familiarity with the ruse visited on Druery by one Ben Schultz of the Animal Justice Party -- the self-professed anti-hero, fighting for Victorian democracy, who reneged on his backroom preferencing deal with Druery in the final moment.