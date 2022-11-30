Billionaires are funny creatures. They’re plenty rich enough to insist on a voice in public discourse, but never rich enough to care less what others think of them.

Sooner or later they decide to do something about it. How? By buying a megaphone that will amplify their voice into the political, social, cultural power they believe their wealth entitles them to. Minimising the voice of critics on the way through? Added plus.

It’s part literary trope -- that longing for cultural and social validation that money alone can’t bring -- and part strategic confidence that a megaphone can elevate them from merely very rich to a global oligarch.