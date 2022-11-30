Twitter has reassured Australia’s online safety regulator that it will comply with Australian laws in a timely fashion, despite significant cuts to its Australian and international staff under Elon Musk.

Since Musk bought Twitter in October, reportedly fired 70% of the company’s 7500 staff have been fired, including most of the Australian office. This reportedly left the entire Asia-Pacific region with one contractor hired to address spam in the Korean market.

Earlier this month, Australia’s eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant wrote to Musk directly with concerns about how Twitter’s reduced staffing would affect the platform’s ability to respond to regulatory obligations overseen by her office.