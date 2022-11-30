The Defence Department hid from the public the real cost of the now-abandoned submarine program, and a frigate-building program, and can't -- or won't -- explain why, a damning report by the auditor-general shows.

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) examined the department's massive internal Integrated Investment Program (IIP), which tracks the costs of all major defence projects, and the public versions of the document, which were released in 2016 and 2020. The public version was initially going to be made available annually but now will only be released every four years. One of its purposes is to assist industry with planning, as well as provide public accountability.

The 2016 public version, the ANAO found, used cost bands -- or cost maxima, or exact costs -- for every one of the 150-odd programs listed, except two. One was the Future Submarines project, which was listed as ">$50bn", and the Future Frigate program, which was listed as ">$30bn".