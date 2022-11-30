At 16, our children are legally allowed to drive a car and, in most Australian states and territories, consent to sex. They can go to the doctor without our knowledge and fill the prescription given to them. In some states, they can apply for housing. And if their parents are on board, they can even join the army.

More than ever before, teenagers have grown older, younger. Many have their own online businesses, write and sell their own music, and have audiences our politicians employ whole offices to chase.

Yet they are not still allowed to vote in state or federal elections. It’s as old-fashioned as one can imagine, for several reasons.