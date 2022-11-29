Zali Steggall is going hard at the cause for truth in political advertising, giving her private member’s bill a name of which Tony Abbott would be proud: “Stop the lies”.

Steggall has been pushing this for a long time. Her proposed reform, tabled this week, is the Commonwealth Electoral Amendment (Stop the Lies) Bill.

The big idea is to outlaw disinformation, the deliberate lies that have increasingly become part of the political landscape in Australia and other democracies, an approach to winning votes perfected by Donald Trump but wielded by major and minor parties here with growing shamelessness.