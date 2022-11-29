Coming into Greater Little Sodding-on-the-Wold (London), just as the Victorian state election was being decided, your correspondent thought of '90s Britart and Gillian Wearing’s classic video installation in which actors dressed as cops stood still for an hour while a locked-off video recorded them -- an eerie, slightly wobbly still life.

That came to mind because your correspondent was watching the Sky after dark coverage of the great event, and there was a delicious moment when the panel -- Peta Credlin, Michael Kroger, Andrew Clennell and some others -- just stopped. They just stopped. They had nothing to say. There was not a single result to spin. The result was as everyone -- everyone who wasn't mad -- thought it would be.

The state Liberals hadn’t made any sort of case as to why anyone should vote for them, and managed to pile up some very good reasons why people should not. The Greens looked like taking five or six seats. Independents were in the lead in three or four. Labor was winning seats from Liberals. There was zip to work with.