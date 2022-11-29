Chinese-Australian voters had an impact on Saturday's election in Victoria. They not only helped Labor retain the marginal seats of Box Hill and Ashwood, but they also turned Glen Waverley from Liberal to Labor by a tiny margin. And even though the Liberals kept Kew, it's possible the swing to Labor was due to Chinese-Australian voters.

The Liberal Party still has no clue

On the eve of the election, Sky News’ live coverage showed conservative presenters such as Peta Credlin becoming increasingly disgruntled. Their faces got longer and more sour as Daniel Andrews' win became increasingly certain. With obvious frustration, Tim Smith, the retiring Liberal candidate for Kew, told viewers that Chinese voters are offended by the Liberals’ anti-China politics and tend to take it "personally", even though the party's criticism is aimed at the Chinese government, not Chinese communities per se.

After the May federal election, the Liberals realised they have a problem with so-called Chinese voters who they were "desperate to win back". But they couldn't seem to figure out how.