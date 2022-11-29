Seven’s night from Nine, the ABC and SBS. Home and Away’s final 90-minute ep attracted 714,000 -- that should worry Seven as Home and Away has gone flat in the back half of the year, but the finale's numbers helped Seven win the night after its 6-7pm news slayed Nine (1.441 million average for Seven’s news hour, just 955,000 for Nine).

Media Watch’s promotion to 8.30pm, with Four Corners on hols, got a very favourable reaction: 814,000 national viewers. Dare the ABC make the change permanent in 2023? Viewers seem to be happy.

Serbia and Cameroon -- a battle royale, a great, great game -- drew 486,000 viewers nationally. Who says nothing happens in soccer? Six goals, 3-3 and Cameroon came from 3-1 down to get the draw!