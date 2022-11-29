Men Who Hate Women Hate Women

Incels claim they’re not actually misogynist. An academic made the effort to demonstrate that, yeah, they’re plenty misogynist — and racist as well (reader advisory: this article contains a despicable form of intersectional hate). Alabama jailed a woman who “endangered her fetus”. It didn’t matter that she wasn’t even pregnant. Underage marriage is still widespread in Pakistan, despite repeated attempts to ban it. Here’s why Saudi Arabia won’t dare criticise its deadly enemy Iran over its treatment of protesters — after all, it hates women as well. The South Australian government spends taxpayer money to welcome the scum of the Saudi golf tour to Adelaide.

Neither rare nor well done

Everyone blames social media for ruining politics, but don’t forget, television got there first, writes AC Grayling. Musk can’t afford a fight with Apple. Time for the media to ditch platforms like Twitter — it’ll happen sooner or later. Twitter enables Russian anti-Semitism. How the US media got the midterms so wrong. In Hollywood, all that glistens isn’t dross. The story of “Night and Day”, Cole Porter’s best song.

Delusions

Americans believe their country is the great melting pot. The reality is very, very different. There’s no resurgent crime wave in the United States, but Americans prefer to tell themselves the streets aren’t safe. Pacific century? US trade with Europe is now outpacing trade with China. Desperate to flee, Britons are exploiting their ancestry to get a passport in Europe. The worst abuser of spyware in Europe — Spain — is trying to disrupt the European Union’s efforts to investigate its prevalence and impacts.