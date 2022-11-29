Outside of a right-wing media ecosystem whose irrelevance was exposed by the result, discourse following the Victorian election has naturally been dominated by Labor's triumph over its political, media and cultural adversaries.

This is entirely appropriate, but the government should take care to view the result through a self-critical lens, lest it succumbs to a pride that might be followed by a fall in 2026, when it will face the even greater challenge of asking voters for a fourth term. Party hardheads with a sense of history will have noted parallels between the result and those that preceded the ultimate defeats of the Kennett government in 1999 and the Brumby government in 2010.

Jeff Kennett's already healthy ego was given a further charge by the result of the 1996 election, when Labor gained only a net two seats after the shellacking it copped four years earlier. This belied an overall swing to Labor of 3% that was concentrated in regional areas, providing a foretaste of where his government would come unstuck three years later.