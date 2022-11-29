Labor's extremely comfortable victory in Saturday's Victorian election means that Dan Andrews might be immortalised in bronze some time in the next four years, a phrase which we assume is whispered in Peta Credlin's ear by her most terrifying sleep paralysis demons.

Early next year, he will pass the 3000 days in office that qualify a premier for the honour. The Herald Sun is taking the news predictably well, getting the same reporter who gave us "cat-gate" to call for sanity: