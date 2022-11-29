(Image: Jade Ferguson, Australasian Dance Collective)

Picture two dancers moving in lockstep. Call it rumba, tango, foxtrot, or waltz, they flirt, lead and feed off each other's movements.

Now replace one of those dancers with a buzzing drone, and afford this dynamic duo the same energy, intensity, and intimacy as the two cavorting individuals.

To do so requires a combination of cutting-edge science and creative cut-through.