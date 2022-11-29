Picture two dancers moving in lockstep. Call it rumba, tango, foxtrot, or waltz, they flirt, lead and feed off each other's movements.
Now replace one of those dancers with a buzzing drone, and afford this dynamic duo the same energy, intensity, and intimacy as the two cavorting individuals.
To do so requires a combination of cutting-edge science and creative cut-through.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.