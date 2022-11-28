To lead a party to something approaching electoral annihilation might be regarded as a misfortune. To do it twice -- and with exquisite precision -- could be mistaken for a cry for help.

That said, there are indications Matthew Guy’s Liberal Party was not the only loser on election night, with cracks beginning to emerge in "preference whisperer" Glenn Druery’s house of cards. Early counting in the upper house suggests a progressive bloc could hold the balance of power, as hopes for right-wing micro parties aligned with Druery fall to the wayside.

As of this morning, the Greens -- with about 30% of votes counted -- were favoured to win four of the 40 upper house seats, and the Legalise Cannabis Party, the Victorian Socialists, Fiona Patten’s Reason Party and the Animal Justice Party are likely to secure another four between them. Labor, meanwhile, is hovering around 15 seats.