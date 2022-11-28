After years of predicting that the Victorian election would be the culmination of a people’s revolution to wrest control of the state from Premier Dan Andrews, a near-negligible election showing has put what could be the final nail in the coffin of Australia’s anti-lockdown, anti-vaccine freedom movement.

The movement’s major figures and groups are now struggling -- or in some cases refusing -- to accept the reality that they represent an already-fringe minority whose support and relevance are fading even further.

Parties affiliated with the freedom movement barely registered in the count for Victoria’s lower house. The conspiracist Freedom Party has won less than 2% of the vote so far, with other similar groups like the Angry Victorians Party and the Health Australia Party trailing far behind.