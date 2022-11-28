Remember when we thought COVID-19 would change everything? Turns out, it’s not even changing governments. With Labor retaining a third term in power on Saturday, this was true in Victoria -- just as it was true in the midterm elections in the United States a few weeks back, with the Democrats retaining the Senate.

There’s a lesson here for traditional media such as the ABC and the sundry Nine voices across once-was print, talk radio and broadcast news: it’s way past time to stop letting the global campaigns of the US-based company set its local news agenda.

Instead of a referendum on COVID management, Australia saw what happens when a once-proud, mainstream political party like the Liberal Party is captured by a self-interested group -- in this case, News Corp.