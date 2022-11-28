We all knew the Victorian election would be decided by millennials, who now make up more than one-third of voters and are the dominant generation in most Melbourne suburbs.

Well, everyone except the Liberal Party, it seems. Amid the recriminations for its disappointing loss on Saturday, braver Liberals such as pollster Tony Barry have bemoaned its lack of appeal to younger people, despite its foreseeable consequences.

The Liberals failed to pick up eyed-off seats such as Ashwood and Box Hill, now dominated by millennials. They also lost Bayswater, which demographically shifted hands from boomers to millennials in the past five years, and Glen Waverley where the centre is dominated by gen Z.