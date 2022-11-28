Not many Australian opposition leaders have had the opportunity to lose twice -- Kim Beazley, Andrew Peacock and Bill Shorten are three federal examples -- but departing Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy has joined the club after a second thumping on Saturday night.

Even fewer opposition leaders get a third go, although Lawrence Springborg notched up three losses as leader of the Nationals in Queensland, and the Liberals' Jeff Kennett finally had a win in Victoria on his third attempt in 1992.

There won’t be any return to power for Guy, but at least he achieved a 3%+ Coalition swing in the two-party-preferred (2PP) vote, albeit that was mainly delivered by his Nationals colleagues who regained three regional seats previously lost to independents.