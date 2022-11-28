The Australia-Tunisia World Cup match drew 1.340 million nationally, and was the most-watched program on Saturday night -- the most-watched program over the weekend, in fact, as another 386,000 live-streamed from SBS On Demand, making it SBS’s night. On Sunday, with Japan losing to Costa Rica, 541,000 tuned in, making SBS third in total people and the main channels.

Insiders on the ABC yesterday morning -- 615,000 checking out reactions to the Victorian election result. Media losers not mentioned -- all News Corp papers, Sky News, Neil Mitchell on Nine’s 3AW, The Australian Financial Review (which persists in living in the late 1970s).

The AFLW Grand Final, won by Melbourne and Daisy Pearce, attracted 297,000 on Seven, 99,000 on Foxtel.