They say when the tide goes out, you find out who is swimming naked. And we have just seen a king tide that, if history is any guide, enabled an epidemic of skinny-dipping.

Frauds have been happening for years, with lies, concealments and half-truths having contributed to the ballooning value of stocks over the past decade. But throughout this up-only market, it was very hard to find victims -- company owners weren't mad that management was committing fraud, they were enriched by it.

The bust of crypto exchange FTX is a spectacular example of what I’m talking about. It looked like an ultra-profitable work of genius, but it was ultimately a house of cards run by imbeciles. They had billions in assets and lacked proper records? Amazing!