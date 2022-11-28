Bubbling anger in China over President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policies has exploded into small but unusually voluble street protests in a raft of major cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Chengdu and Nanjing -- and the nation's social media platforms are seeing a concerted storm of protest that censors are working overtime to delete.

The unrest comes only a month after Xi cemented his grip on power with a third five-year term atop the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The catalyst for the protests appears to have been a horrific apartment fire in the city of Ürümqi in Xinjiang, where at least 10 people died, including three children -- reports are circling online that the deaths occurred because people couldn't get out of the building because of pandemic lockdown measures. Xinjiang has been particularly targeted with lockdowns as part of the government’s repressive policies there, home to the Muslim Uyghurs -- although these days Ürümqi is far more ethnically Chinese.