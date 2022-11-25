In a marked shift since the 2018 Victorian state election, the drumbeat of traditional law and order politics has faded from the front pages of the major newspapers to the quiet margins of political debate -- but not without a price, say legal and human rights experts.

Tania Wolff, president of the Law Institute of Victoria, says one consequence of this “deafening silence” was the corresponding unwillingness of the major parties to recognise, much less discuss, the multitude of crises besetting the state’s prison system.

In the decade to 2019, Victoria’s prison population almost doubled, with the annual outlay in operating costs increasing by a factor of three to over $1.6 billion. And though the number of people in prison declined slightly at the height of the pandemic, the trend has, according to the most recent data, proved short-lived.