Sometime last night, perhaps when we were all nestled down to watch the latest in Australia’s political to-and-fro on the ABC’s 7.30, the war in Ukraine ticked over into its 10th month. Through northern spring, summer, autumn. Now, winter is coming.

The war is already teaching us some important lessons. Beneath the clatter of the global wave of micro-information, we too often struggle to hear the dog that doesn’t bark. Central to Russia’s assumptions behind the invasion was that Europe -- the developed West in general -- would give up the Ukrainians before they’d give up the comforts provided by cheap, reliable and warming energy.

Well, nine months into the war, it’s already snowing -- earlier than usual in Germany. Yet there’s no sign in the polls of any decline in public support for Ukraine. Europe is adjusting to a future without Russia. While there’s increasingly noisy grumbling from both the anti-American left and the neo-fascist right, clear majorities in most countries still endorse European support of Ukraine in the war.