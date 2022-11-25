While it's Stuart Robert currently in the firing line over smoothing the path to access for corporate mates and large firms -- via Nick McKenzie's exposé of emails between Robert and lobbying firm Synergy 360 and its clients -- there might be a few other backbenchers on the Coalition side sweating about what might emerge regarding their own efforts to connect big firms, often run by mates, with decision-makers.

Robert's activities occurred when he wasn't bound by the ministerial code of conduct, prompting suggestions there should be a backbench code of conduct, but the issues run a little deeper than that.

What McKenzie reveals is a smaller version of a large problem: the processes that go beyond simple lobbying to full-blown "state capture", by which individuals and organisations are integrally connected with a political party, work in its interests, and offer a direct connection to decision-makers for corporate clients and donors.