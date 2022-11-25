Scott Morrison (Image: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
Ex-prime minister Scott Morrison's decision to secretly appoint himself to several ministries was "corrosive" to the public's trust in government, an inquiry has found.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released the inquiry's report on Friday afternoon, the same day he said he received it.

"The unprecedented and inexcusable actions of the former prime minister were emblematic of the culture of secrecy in which the previous government operated," he told reporters.