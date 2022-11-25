When Victorian Premier Dan Andrews posted on Thursday night a picture of himself voting at a city pre-poll, there was disappointment in the seat of Mulgrave.

The area has become ground zero for the war on the premier as major and fringe right-wing groups descended upon the area’s polling booths, increasingly working together in the hope of unseating Andrews.

https://twitter.com/DanielAndrewsMP/status/1595711377888641024

Right-wing content creator and freedom movement figure Avi Yemini responded to the news by posting a video titled “Daniel Andrews is SCARED to show his face”. The accompanying message read “WATCH COWARD DAN”.