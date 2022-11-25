Earlier this week in The Australian Financial Review, Phil Coorey had an interesting little story about whether the government would order the Future Fund to lighten its investments in fossil fuels or "better align the fund’s investment strategy with the legislated goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050".

Behind the story is an interesting question: why does the government have to talk to the fund -- which is independent of the government, correctly -- about what investments it has? Why can't it just look up the fund's 2021-22 annual report, or its September quarter updates, to find out the investments of the fund?

It can't. Nor can the media, or the public servant beneficiaries of the fund, nor investors in the fund -- which is every single taxpayer. The Future Fund doesn’t identify individual investments.