BUILDING ONE'S PORTFOLIO

Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he doesn’t know if his Lodge sleepover buddy Scott Morrison has ever said “sorry” for secretly swearing himself into the treasury portfolio, the SMH reports. Frydenberg called the move by the then PM an “extreme overreach”, which incidentally comes on the day the independent inquiry will deliver its report into the multiple portfolio scandal. The former treasurer told Niki Savva he had been “loyal to a fault” to Morrison and was repaid with a betrayal of his trust. Plus, there was no reason for Morrison to do so, Frydenberg continues, as news.com.au reports. “The fact he did take it, and it was not made transparent to me and others, was wrong and profoundly disappointing.” Genuine hurt feelings or not wanting to go down with the ship as Frydenberg carves out a post-politics private sector career, as ABC reports? Probably both.

Former High Court justice Virginia Bell will hand the findings of her three-month investigation to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today — it’ll probably include recommending legislative changes to stop this from happening again. “This” being a prime minister secretly appointing themself to health, finance, industry and resources, home affairs and treasury portfolios without telling some ministers (then health minister Greg Hunt knew). Interestingly, however, Morrison declined to be involved in the secret ministries probe, The Australian ($) says. He wasn’t compelled to, but one might think he’d be forthcoming as a former leader. The only involvement he had was through his (taxpayer-funded) lawyers.

MINE OR THEIRS

We have to beat China in the race to be a critical mineral powerhouse, Treasurer Jim Chalmers says, or Beijing will control tech supply chains into the future. China is a lithium global leader now, making three-quarters of all lithium-ion batteries (as well as half of the world’s EVs), as The Australian ($) reports. But we are the world’s largest producer of the mineral (with 55% of global supply) and our Greenbushes lithium mine in WA is the world’s largest, the BBC says. Lithium is a crucial component in battery technology, so you can imagine its exponential growth trajectory. Concentration is “especially vulnerable to disruption”, Chalmers carefully stated — for instance, if China invaded Taiwan (BBC has a great explainer about why) and we were roped into the conflict by the US. But is lithium mining really different from any other kind?