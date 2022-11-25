It's supposed to be a last resort: a guardianship order made to give an advocate, family member or state representative the power to make decisions on behalf of someone, once a tribunal rules they no longer have that capacity.

But as the disability royal commission has heard this week, the orders are routinely being used due to time shortages, a misunderstanding of the system, or simply to plug gaps. The commission heard that those appointed as decision-makers lack the training, knowledge and time to properly represent people under guardianship and financial administration orders.

A public trustee manages a person’s finances, often deciding whether to sell a person’s home and how much money they can withdraw from their bank accounts each week. But Victorian man Uli Cartwright was placed under financial administration simply because staff members at his group home were concerned about the amount of money he spent on games. He was a teenager at the time.