So, Australia v Tunisia at 7.30pm Saturday on SBS or Dan Andrews v News Corp and the Liberals led by Matthew... uh, what's his name again? at 6pm Saturday on ABC News and the main channel (plus commercial channel updates in Victoria) -- who wins?

Going by the performances this week, I’d back Australia v Tunisia by a mile. A drab night last night -- Switzerland 1, Cameroon nil, viewers 424,000 -- pushed SBS up to third nationally in total people in prime time and in the main channels. To come early in the morning, England v US (Saturday morning) and Spain v Germany (Monday morning) -- Germany loses, and it could leave for a second Cup in a row without making it out of the pool. The 6am game in the World Cup continues to take a bite out of the breakfast programs on Seven, Nine and the ABC.

The farewell tour for Tracy Grimshaw on ACA last night drew 821,000, 90,000 more than the previous Thursday and 70,000 more than Wednesday night’s first part of the tour. A great career ends.