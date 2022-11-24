Prominent conservative commentators and activists might have been wishing for a World Wrestling Entertainment-style smackdown of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews by Opposition Leader Matthew Guy during their only face-to-face debate, hosted by Sky News, before polling day.

However, it was not to be, with Andrews charming 38 of the room's 100 undecided voters, while Guy snaffled 34, and 28 remained undecided.

The 2022 result is closer than that of the 2018 debate, when Andrews got 49 of the undecided voters on side, while Guy had 33, leaving only 18 undecided.