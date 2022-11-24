The behaviour at pre-poll centres during the Victorian state election has been so unruly that the electoral commission has even limited campaigners at some centres. Meanwhile, the major candidates for Kew observe a "ceasefire" every day at pre-poll, having lunch together and agreeing to not bail up any passing constituents for roughly 45 minutes.

As friendly as that sounds, independent candidate for Kew Sophie Torney and I have to chat well away from the centre on Whitehorse Road, crowded with green, red, blue and teal shirts, so she's not suspected of breaching the terms.

"We actually really like each other," she says. "We all have different politics, but we can have that discussion. There may even be a post-election candidates dinner."