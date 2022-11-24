Another good night (and morning) for SBS though not for Australia -- 595,000 watched Australia’s thrashing by France early yesterday morning, while 435,000 watched Morocco and Croatia snore their way to a soulless draw last night.

The early morning timing for Australia v France hit audience numbers for Today on Nine and the ABC's News Breakfast, but not so much for Seven’s Sunrise. Japan’s win over Germany — like the Saudis beating the Argies -- is big news for round ball fanatics.

Seven and Nine shared the spoils, SBS was fourth behind the ABC (Hard Quiz, 666,000 nationally; Fisk, 689,000 -- quiet comedy wins).