Ukraine’s military headway in the Dnieper River region has raised hopes it is gaining a significant upper hand in the war. Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson is especially significant as it is just weeks since Vladimir Putin declared Kherson as one of four new Russian regions.

Everyday Russian citizens who watched coverage of the declaration and six weeks later witnessed the announcement of the withdrawal on Russian state TV would have seen the chinks in Putin’s rusting political armour, with the perception of his invincibility in tatters.

There’s the prospect of a reinvigorated Ukraine beyond the war, should it win. A week ago Andrew Forrest pledged $744 million to kickstart investment for rebuilding Ukraine’s communications and energy infrastructure. A rosier future of billions of dollars of private funds flowing in from across the world seems possible.