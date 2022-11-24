News Corp’s announcement, some weeks ago, that it was dispensing with strip cartoons was a shock but not a surprise -- it's part of the group’s steady attempt to remove from its newspapers anything once recognised as lively, fun or entertaining, so as to give more room for joyless propaganda and celeb product placement.

Then it had me rushing for The Age. They couldn’t... no. Thank God. It was still there, below the crossword, the endless travails of a subdued medieval crowd, under the thumb of an erratic and capricious ruler. The decades come, the decades go, The Wizard of Id rolls on. It’s probably the only thing Gay Alcorn and Michael Bachelard are still allowed to edit.

Turns out I need not have worried in any case. The central proposition of the strip -- that the worst part of tyranny is having to hear the king’s jokes -- is now writ large on the world stage, with Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. That’s what it feels like, doesn’t it? What had been a site whose owners moved decorously behind a screen (with Jack emerging occasionally to tell us how he slept negative four hours and thus had a 28-hour day, or now pooped actual lettuce) has become some vast bastinado -- you never know which corner the Idiot King is going to come around, entourage in tow, trying out his latest gag.