Fire at address of Jordan Shanks-Markovina, aka YouTuber friendlyjordies (Image: YouTube/Xenophon Davis/Twitter)
Fire at the address of Jordan Shanks-Markovina, aka YouTuber friendlyjordies (Image: YouTube/Xenophon Davis/Twitter)

YouTuber Friendlyjordies will take an indefinite hiatus from posting videos after his home was “firebombed” earlier in the week. 

The comedian, whose real name is Jordan Shanks-Markovina, said in a video posted Wednesday that he would refrain from publishing more video content “for obvious reasons”.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say that I think that we’ll just tone back the videos for a bit,” he said.