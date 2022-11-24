YouTuber Friendlyjordies will take an indefinite hiatus from posting videos after his home was “firebombed” earlier in the week.

The comedian, whose real name is Jordan Shanks-Markovina, said in a video posted Wednesday that he would refrain from publishing more video content “for obvious reasons”.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say that I think that we’ll just tone back the videos for a bit,” he said.