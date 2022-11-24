Shadow attorney-general Julian Leeser yesterday used parliamentary privilege to make an extraordinary and false attack on Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus' decision to end the prosecution of Bernard Collaery, alleging it may have been because "Collaery was an attorney-general in the ACT Labor government".

Leeser's claim is blatantly wrong: Collaery was attorney-general in an ACT Liberal government under Trevor Kaine from 1989 to 1991, after helping bring down a minority Labor government in December 1989. Leeser -- who was 13 at the time -- clearly has little grasp of the history of the Canberra Liberals.

Asked by Crikey what evidence he had about a link between Collaery and Labor, Leeser declined to respond.