Earlier this year, Clive Palmer was funnelling millions of dollars into the United Australia Party (UAP) 2022 federal election advertising blitz.

The ubiquitous campaign — which covered every newspaper, television ad break and social media feed in the party’s distinctive yellow — ended in a disappointing result. The party elected a single person from their 276 candidates: Victorian Senator Ralph Babet.

Just two months after the federal election, the party put out a media release calling for candidates for the Victorian state election: “Play your part working for a better deal for the Victoria [sic] by ending Daniel Andrews’ grip on the state,” it said.