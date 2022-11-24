It's comforting to see first the Reserve Bank (RBA), and now economic journalists, grappling with a world made dramatically more volatile by a reaction against globalisation, by climate change and shifting demographics. After we raised exactly this issue a few months back, earlier this week Philip Lowe decided it was worth a speech, and in response The Australian Financial Review, Nine newspapers, and The Australian are all now opining about a more complex policy environment.

Unsurprisingly, at News Corp and the Fin -- where no worker has yet been born who should not be impoverished -- Lowe's belated discovery that the world is changing has been taken as code for him criticising the government's industrial relations changes.

That's possibly true, since Lowe and the RBA have now retreated into the clichés of neoliberal orthodoxy after a daring period of habitation in the real world. Lowe's call for "flexibility" in labour markets echoes the long-term demands of business for more "flexibility" in industrial relations -- where, of course, the flexibility is only ever one way, toward lower wages, poorer conditions and more wage theft.