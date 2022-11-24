I will explain this carefully. Brett Finch, a 41-year-old former NRL player, pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to transmit or publish child abuse material. He had engaged in seven conversations on an online messaging platform frequented by paedophile predators, where he shared fantasies about wanting to have sex with young boys.

Finch told District Court judge Phillip Mahony that his “depraved” messages were deliberate lies. He said he was addicted to cocaine at the time, and concocted a “plainly absurd” plan to go on the platform because he thought it would be a good way to find other drug users, making it easier for him to source supply for himself. He didn’t ask for, or mention, drugs in any of his messages.

The judge accepted Finch’s story and his protestation that he has no sexual interest in children. He also considered of relevance the fact that Finch’s offending did not involve any actual children, and that he has insight into his drug addiction.