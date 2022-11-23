The ongoing debate over the federal government’s proposed industrial relations laws is being frustrated with an “everyone wants to go to heaven, but no one wants to die” type of thinking. Everyone wants wages to go up (or says they do). But an uptick in strike action? That’s a head-shaking no-no-no.

Bad luck. Both economics and history tell us you can’t have one without the other, no matter how hard the balance-of-power-bearing independents in the Senate hope they can square that problematic wages-up/strikes-down circle.

It’s the reverse that’s true: higher wages and more strikes -- or, at least, more rights to strike -- go hand in hand. A stronger right to strike is critical in making lives better for working Australians, giving them more confidence in their workplace and more money in their pockets.