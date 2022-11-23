Usually when looking back at the most pristine moments of weirdness of an election campaign, you'd look to the minors, the amateurs and the no-hopers to get any good material. Not this time. The 2022 Victorian election has given us enough bananas moments to fill two pieces, and the majors have delivered most of those.

That's a bit Richmond

Lauren O'Dwyer, Labor candidate for Richmond -- a seat the ALP is battling to keep out of the hands of the Greens after the retirement of former housing and planning minister Richard Wynne -- has described herself as "a proud Yorta Yorta woman". One of her relatives, however, was far more modest about the family's Indigenous heritage, insofar as they weren't convinced it existed. "I was really surprised when I read that on Facebook that she was … a proud Yorta Yorta woman," they said.

Further, she was allegedly not so proud that she had ever met with any Yorta Yorta elders. "I'm not against this woman per se, but it is very clear that she has no right to procure an identity as a Yorta Yorta without going through the proper channels and going to their elders," said Yorta Yorta Nation Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Monica Morgan. O'Dwyer has been steadfast: "I know who I am and am proud of my heritage."