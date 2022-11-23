World Cup magic for SBS last night, with the Argentina-Saudi Arabia game lifting the network to third overall in total people and the main channels. A national audience of 546,000 people watched the shock result -- 2-1 to the Saudis who looked beaten at half-time by the Argentinians who had three goals disallowed and led 1-0. Ratings for the Australian thrashing by France this morning will be available on Thursday morning, along with figures for tonight’s game -- Mexico v Croatia, which will rate well here.

Tonight and tomorrow night, there's a two-program Current Affair farewell to Tracy Grimshaw. (A Current Affair-well?) Her interview five years ago this week with Don Burke stands out in my mind as one of the best bits of work, if not the best, in her fabulous career. The Roast of Paul Hogan Roast averaged 874,000 for Seven -- nostalgia TV, all sepia and rose-coloured.

