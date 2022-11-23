Last Wednesday, Republicans secured enough seats to confirm they will hold a narrow majority in the House of Representatives for the 118th Congress. Although the final margin awaits the final count in a handful of districts, it will be a single-digit total in the 435-member chamber, not the red wave result they had been banking on.

On Thursday, its incoming leadership team held a press conference to outline its priorities. You might imagine it had heeded the concerns of voters, after election liars and extremist candidates were repudiated across the country. And you could be forgiven for expecting it to unveil proposals to tackle inflation, petrol prices, crime, drugs, the border and immigration dysfunction -- key parts of its campaign.

You would be wrong. Republicans don't do policy. Americans are still waiting on their healthcare alternatives to Obamacare a dozen years later. Any day now.