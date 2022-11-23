Back in September, we wondered about what monetary policy would look like in a world where the reaction against globalisation, demographic change that created workforce shortages, pandemics and climate change would increase inflation pressures and add to economic volatility.

How does the Reserve Bank cope in a world where multiple external sources of inflation are beyond the immediate control of policymakers, where inflationary pressures are a constant, revolving mix of threats, not transitional phenomena? Does it persist with its 1990s 'I have only one tool and it’s a hammer' approach of always bludgeoning demand?

Last night, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe gave an address in Melbourne on exactly that: what does monetary policy look like when globalisation goes into reverse, the working age population is declining, and climate change is causing more economic damage? To this list, Lowe added the energy transition.